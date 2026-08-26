Father and son die while cleaning well in Chennai's Sowcarpet
A heartbreaking accident happened in Chennai's Sowcarpet area on Wednesday, where a father and son, Ravi, 55, and Ayyanar, 25, lost their lives while cleaning a well.
Both were hired for the job, but after inhaling suspected toxic gas inside the poorly ventilated space, they were found unconscious and later declared dead at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.
Police probe safety lapses at well
Ravi went in first to clear silt but was quickly overcome by fumes. His son tried to help but also collapsed.
Firefighters rescued them using safety gear, but it was too late.
Now, police are looking into whether proper safety steps were skipped and are expected to question the house owner and others who were present when the incident occurred.
The exact cause of death will be confirmed after postmortem reports.