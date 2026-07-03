Father and son escape Gurugram Police during Mandsaur fuel stop India Jul 03, 2026

A father and son managed to slip away from Gurugram Police while being taken back from Indore for a car theft case.

Their escape happened during a fuel stop in Mandsaur district on July 1, when one of them jumped into the driver's seat and sped off in the car, right under the officers' noses.