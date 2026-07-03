Father and son escape Gurugram Police during Mandsaur fuel stop
India
A father and son managed to slip away from Gurugram Police while being taken back from Indore for a car theft case.
Their escape happened during a fuel stop in Mandsaur district on July 1, when one of them jumped into the driver's seat and sped off in the car, right under the officers' noses.
Two officers suspended for negligence
After the incident, two officers were suspended for negligence, since they used a private car and didn't file a local FIR.
The suspects ditched the stolen car nearby, grabbed a motorcycle, and kept moving.
Despite alerting local stations, police haven't caught them yet, and further action is underway against those who approved the transport setup.