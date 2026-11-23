Father and son killed in Dadudpur Muzaffarnagar police suspect enmity
A tragic shooting in Dadudpur village in Muzaffarnagar left a father and son, Mukhtyar Singh, 65, and Sukhjinder (35), dead after unknown attackers arrived on a motorcycle.
Police suspect the killings were over old enmity and have formed four police teams to arrest the accused.
Suraj Kumar Rai leads police probe
Four police teams are now working to track down the suspects.
The investigation is being led by SSP Suraj Kumar Rai, over old enmity.