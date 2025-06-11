What's the story

In a shocking incident, a man and his four young sons were crushed to death by a train in Faridabad on Tuesday.

The tragedy unfolded around 1:00pm near Ballabgarh station, where the Golden Temple Mail was approaching.

Despite the train's loco pilot continuously blowing the horn, the man did not move from the track and jumped in front of the oncoming train with his children—Pawan (10), Karu (9), Murli (5), and Chotu (3).