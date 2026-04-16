Father Roy Mathew, Christian priest, performs kanyadaan at Kottayam wedding
India
A wedding in Kottayam, Kerala, is trending after Father Roy Mathew, a Christian priest, stepped in to perform the traditional Hindu kanyadaan ritual.
This moment at St. Paul's Church parish hall has people talking about religious harmony and genuine compassion.
Father Roy helped Parvathy find Ananthu
Parvathy, the bride, lost her mother as a baby and grew up in Bethlehem Ashram orphanage. Father Roy became like a dad to her over the years and even helped her find her partner, Ananthu.
Taking part in kanyadaan was deeply meaningful for Father Roy; The heartfelt gesture has touched many online for showing real unity beyond religion.