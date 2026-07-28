Father-son Santosh Dehury and Satyanarayan killed by lightning in Dhenkanal
India
A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Odisha's Dhenkanal district, where Santosh Dehury and his son Satyanarayan were struck by lightning while working together in a paddy field.
The weather changed suddenly, turning their regular day of farming into a tragedy.
Kamakhyanagar Hospital confirms deaths, Balipada stunned
Villagers rushed the duo to Kamakhyanagar Hospital, but doctors could only confirm their passing.
The loss has left Balipada village stunned, as friends and family struggle to come to terms with how quickly things changed during a routine task.