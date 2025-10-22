Father stabs man for sexually assaulting his daughter
In Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, a father stabbed his live-in partner after catching him sexually assaulting his six-year-old daughter.
The incident happened recently when the father, a dancer, heard his daughter's cries and stepped in.
The girl had recently started living with her father after he separated from her mother due to his relationship with the accused.
Man under police watch at hospital
After the attack, the father immediately called the police and filed a complaint against his partner, Ram Babu Yadav, for child sexual assault.
Yadav was arrested that night and is currently under police watch at a hospital.
Police say Yadav has admitted to their relationship, and legal proceedings are moving forward.
Investigators are waiting for medical reports before taking further action, and have stated that legal action will continue based on the findings.
The case has left many in the community deeply concerned about child safety.