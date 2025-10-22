Father stabs man for sexually assaulting his daughter

Man under police watch at hospital

After the attack, the father immediately called the police and filed a complaint against his partner, Ram Babu Yadav, for child sexual assault.

Yadav was arrested that night and is currently under police watch at a hospital.

Police say Yadav has admitted to their relationship, and legal proceedings are moving forward.

Investigators are waiting for medical reports before taking further action, and have stated that legal action will continue based on the findings.

The case has left many in the community deeply concerned about child safety.