Ladakh leaders meet officials, demand release of detained activists
Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance leaders, joined by MP Mohd Haneefa Jan, met government officials in Delhi for the first time since the September 2025 protests over Ladakh's statehood demands turned violent—leaving four people dead and many injured.
They pressed for the release of detained activists, including climate advocate Sonam Wangchuk.
Ladakh's leaders stand firm on statehood demand
Ladakh's leaders are standing firm on their call for statehood, stronger tribal protections under the Sixth Schedule, compensation for those affected by the violence, and better job opportunities for locals.
The government has set up a judicial inquiry to look into the recent unrest—a move meant to rebuild trust and keep talks going as Ladakh pushes for more autonomy and representation.