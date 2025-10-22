Next Article
Hydroponic marijuana worth ₹18cr seized at Mumbai airport
India
Mumbai Customs just seized hydroponic marijuana worth over ₹18 crore in back-to-back busts at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.
On October 20, a passenger from Bangkok was caught with over 11.922kg of the drug hidden in his trolley bag (valued at ₹11.92 crore).
The next day, two travelers from Hong Kong—Mohammad Irfan Abdullah Khan and Sarbi Mohammad Ikrar Shaikh—were found with nearly 8kg in their checked bags, worth about ₹7.86 crore.
Hydroponic marijuana is a super-potent form of cannabis
Hydroponic marijuana is a super-potent form of cannabis grown without soil, and it's illegal in India.
All three accused were arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985.
Customs is now digging deeper into a possible larger trafficking network, and all seized drugs are being held as evidence.