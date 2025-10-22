Next Article
Indian Railways running over 12,000 special trains for Diwali
India
Indian Railways is running over 12,000 special train trips between October 1 and November 30, 2025 to help people get home for the festivals.
With up to 280 special trains on the busiest days, the plan took major teamwork across divisions to make sure enough coaches are available for all the festive journeys.
Controversy over renaming regular trains
Not everyone's thrilled—some regular and short-distance trains, like the long-running Jaipur-Udaipur service, are now being called "Puja specials."
Critics say this is just renaming old routes, but railway officials insist it's about making travel smoother during peak demand.
They also highlighted that pulling this off took a huge effort from their entire team across India.