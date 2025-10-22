West Bengal gang-rape case: 2 suspects may turn approvers India Oct 22, 2025

A medical student in Paschim Bardhaman, West Bengal, was allegedly gang-raped near her college on October 10, 2025.

Now, two of the six accused might cooperate with investigators as approvers.

The victim said her male friend molested her and then ran away during the attack.

Four suspects—including the friend—are in judicial custody until October 27.