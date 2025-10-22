Next Article
West Bengal gang-rape case: 2 suspects may turn approvers
A medical student in Paschim Bardhaman, West Bengal, was allegedly gang-raped near her college on October 10, 2025.
Now, two of the six accused might cooperate with investigators as approvers.
The victim said her male friend molested her and then ran away during the attack.
Four suspects—including the friend—are in judicial custody until October 27.
Police seek forensic check of friend's phone
Police believe the assault began as an extortion attempt after the victim and her friend were found in a compromising situation.
Inconsistencies in the friend's statements have led police to seek a forensic check of his phone for deleted WhatsApp chats.
The court has ordered further investigation and scheduled a test identification parade for October 24.