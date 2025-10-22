Mumbai-Pune expressway to be expanded to 10 lanes by 2030

MSRDC aims to start construction in 2026

If all goes as planned and the state gives approval, construction could start in 2026 and wrap up by 2030.

This isn't just about adding more lanes—it's about making travel safer and quicker for everyone who uses this busy route.

With traffic growing at around 5-6% every year, the upgrade aims to cut down on congestion and accidents so your trips between these two cities are a lot smoother.