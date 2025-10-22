Mumbai-Pune expressway to be expanded to 10 lanes by 2030
Big news for anyone who travels between Mumbai and Pune: the expressway is set to expand from six to 10 lanes by 2030.
The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) says this move should help with the weekend traffic jams—sometimes up to 120,000 vehicles hit the road each day.
The project's price tag just went up by ₹1,420 crore, bringing total construction costs to ₹8,440 crore, with an overall budget of ₹14,260 crore.
MSRDC aims to start construction in 2026
If all goes as planned and the state gives approval, construction could start in 2026 and wrap up by 2030.
This isn't just about adding more lanes—it's about making travel safer and quicker for everyone who uses this busy route.
With traffic growing at around 5-6% every year, the upgrade aims to cut down on congestion and accidents so your trips between these two cities are a lot smoother.