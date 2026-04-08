FBI wanted Shawn Bhinder fled India after passport suspension lifted

Probe questions India US coordination

Bhinder ran a major cocaine smuggling ring from Colombia to North America using a trucking business as cover.

He was wanted in connection with a major FBI crackdown last year, but after fleeing to India, things got complicated.

Now, with the Tarn Taran CIA incharge suspended and an official inquiry underway, authorities are trying to figure out how Bhinder's passport got cleared and why Indian and US officials did not coordinate better, raising big questions about handling high-profile cases like this.