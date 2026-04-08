FBI wanted Shawn Bhinder fled India after passport suspension lifted
Shehnaz Singh, better known as Shawn Bhinder, managed to slip out of India nearly two months after getting bail, even though he is wanted by the FBI for drug trafficking and had a local Arms Act case hanging over him.
Somehow, his passport suspension was lifted without any clear reason, making his escape possible and putting Punjab Police under serious pressure.
Probe questions India US coordination
Bhinder ran a major cocaine smuggling ring from Colombia to North America using a trucking business as cover.
He was wanted in connection with a major FBI crackdown last year, but after fleeing to India, things got complicated.
Now, with the Tarn Taran CIA incharge suspended and an official inquiry underway, authorities are trying to figure out how Bhinder's passport got cleared and why Indian and US officials did not coordinate better, raising big questions about handling high-profile cases like this.