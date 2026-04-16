FCI proposes easing wheat standards for 2026-27 after Punjab rains
India
The Food Corporation of India (FCI) is pushing to ease wheat quality standards for the 2026-27 season, after unexpected rains left a lot of Punjab's harvest damaged.
Its proposal would allow more shriveled, broken, and dull grains than usual: up to 20% shriveled or broken, 80% luster loss, and 6% damaged.
Approvals pending, farmers fear crop spoilage
With approvals still pending, wheat is piling up in local markets while farmers wait for a solution.
Many are worried their crops will spoil if things do not move fast.
As Prem Goel from the Arhtiya Association put it, quick action is crucial so farmers are not left hanging and the region's harvest does not go to waste.