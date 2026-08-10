FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe gets ovation in Pune after crackdown
India
Tukaram Mundhe, Maharashtra's FDA Commissioner, just got a standing ovation at the "Unstoppable Tukaram" event in Pune.
He's been leading a tough statewide crackdown on restaurants and food joints, suspending nearly 100 licenses for hygiene and safety violations.
The crowd cheered him on, with many capturing the moment on their phones.
Tukaram Mundhe's inspections draw praise, criticism
Mundhe's team found some pretty serious issues, like expired food, fungus-covered meat, and reused cooking oil, during inspections.
While many people are praising him for putting public health first, some in the hospitality industry feel the crackdown is too harsh.
Mundhe says the inspections are aimed at ensuring food safety and maintaining hygiene standards rather than targeting individual businesses.