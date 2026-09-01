FDA raids Thane's Khardi village, seizes 28,955kg food, oil
The FDA just raided Khardi village in Thane, grabbing 28,955kg of food and 56-liter of oil worth ₹20,48,801.50.
This surprise check on September 9 followed a tip about suspected manufacturing and possible adulteration.
The raid happened under the Food Safety and Standards Act, aiming to keep food safe for everyone.
Inspectors found unhygienic premises, labeling issues
Inspectors found some seriously unhygienic conditions: greasy floors, bad drainage, exposed structures, and pests like cockroaches and rats roaming around.
Workers were handling food without proper gear or clean clothes.
Plus, packaged snacks like farsan, namkeen, wafers, and banana chips had labeling issues that didn't comply with applicable regulations.
FDA increases inspections ahead of festivals
With festivals coming up soon, the FDA is ramping up inspections to make sure shops aren't cutting corners on safety.
They've warned businesses not to risk public health with poor manufacturing practices; this raid is a reminder to keep things clean and follow the rules.