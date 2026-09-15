FDA suspends Cafe Mondegar license in Mumbai over food safety
Mumbai's legendary Cafe Mondegar just had its license suspended after the FDA found some major food safety problems during a recent inspection.
They flagged things like poor temperature control, not-so-great cooling of food, and even damaged flooring and drainage near where food is made (basically, stuff that can lead to contamination).
The equipment wasn't as clean as it should've been.
FDA seizes 4,138.7kg worth 15.5L+
This move is part of a bigger FDA crackdown for Ganpati Utsav to keep festival-goers safe.
The agency has already seized 4,138.7kg of dairy and sweet products worth more than ₹15.5 lakh across the state, plus banned products worth ₹1.35 crore in Jalna.
They're also running workshops to help local organizers follow better food safety practices this festive season.