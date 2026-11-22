Federation of Indian Pilots alerts aviation minister to SpiceJet risks
SpiceJet is in some serious financial trouble, and now the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) is sounding the alarm about possible safety risks.
They've written to the civil aviation minister, pointing out things like delayed salaries and unpaid bills, warning that these issues could impact passenger safety and the future of Indian aviation.
Pilots urge government oversight of SpiceJet
The pilots want the government to step in and check how financially healthy airlines really are.
Their concerns grew after India's aviation regulator flagged SpiceJet for repeated rule violations and flight delays and cancelations, especially since most of their planes are currently grounded, affecting everyone from travelers to staff.
SpiceJet board approves ₹5500cr fundraise
Trying to turn things around, SpiceJet's board just approved a plan to raise up to ₹5,500 crore.
The hope is this cash boost will help them get flights back on track and fix ongoing problems caused by their money crunch.