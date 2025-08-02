'Feel like criminals': Bangladeshi Muslims in India during Gurugram crackdown
A recent police crackdown in Gurugram has led many Bengali-Muslim workers from Assam's Kokrajhar district to head back home.
The operation, which started in July 2023, is checking the documents of Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants—but it's left even documented workers anxious.
Mohammad Anwar Hussain shared how he returned after his uncle was briefly detained for verification despite having papers.
With police running checks around the clock, many workers say they feel unsafe—even though authorities claim genuine citizens have nothing to fear.
Some have gone into hiding or are staying with friends to avoid being picked up.
As Nur Mohammad Ansari from a local student union put it, some managed to leave, but others are stuck because they can't afford the journey home.