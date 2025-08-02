Next Article
Flooded roads force Bihar groom to travel by boat, e-rickshaw
A wedding in Bhagalpur, Bihar, turned into an adventure after floods blocked the usual road route.
Groom Devmuni Kumar had to ditch his decorated car when rising Ganga River waters made roads impassable.
Journey of Kumar and his wedding party
Instead of giving up, Kumar and his 30-strong wedding party switched from car to boat in pouring rain, trekked several kilometers on foot, then hopped onto e-rickshaws to finally make it to the bride's village by 8pm.
Their journey highlights how severe local flooding—caused by swollen rivers and sudden downpours—has upended daily life for many in Bihar this season.