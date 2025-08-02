Next Article
Prayagraj: Ganga, Yamuna cross warning mark, flood alert issued
Both the Ganga and Yamuna rivers in Prayagraj have risen above the 84-meter warning level after heavy rainfall upstream, leading to a flood alert.
By Friday night, water levels reached 84.14m for the Yamuna and 83.94m for the Ganga, causing flooding across 20 low-lying neighborhoods.
Over 1,400 people evacuated to relief camps
Over 1,400 people have already been evacuated to relief camps as several areas—including Salori, Rajapur Kachhar, GTB Nagar, and seven nearby villages—are underwater.
There's also a risk of power cuts if water keeps rising near local substations.
Authorities are on alert with dozens of flood outposts and relief camps set up to help affected families.