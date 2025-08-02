Prayagraj: Ganga, Yamuna cross warning mark, flood alert issued

Over 1,400 people evacuated to relief camps

Over 1,400 people have already been evacuated to relief camps as several areas—including Salori, Rajapur Kachhar, GTB Nagar, and seven nearby villages—are underwater.

There's also a risk of power cuts if water keeps rising near local substations.

Authorities are on alert with dozens of flood outposts and relief camps set up to help affected families.