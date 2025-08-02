Next Article
IMD warns of heavy rain, thunderstorms in UP this weekend
Heads up, UP!
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out an orange alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms this weekend—East UP on Sunday, West UP on Monday.
Lucknow can expect cloudy skies with a chance of evening or night showers.
Rainfall deficit in UP
This isn't just about getting wet—UP is already running a 6% rainfall deficit as of August 1.
East UP has seen less rain than usual, while West UP got more than expected.
With recent downpours in places like Shahjahanpur and Aligarh, there's a real risk of local flooding and disruptions from sudden storms.
If you're heading out, keep an eye on the weather!