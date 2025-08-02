Next Article
UP: 20 injured as mini truck carrying pilgrims overturns
A mini carrier packed with about 30 pilgrims heading to Kada Dham overturned near Balihanwa turn in Kaushambi district on Friday, leaving around 20 people—many of them women and kids—injured.
The driver reportedly lost control while speeding, causing the accident in the Sandipan Ghat area.
Driver ran away after the accident
Locals and passers-by quickly jumped in to help, getting the injured to nearby hospitals.
Police say the driver, Ajay, ran off after the crash and is suspected of being drunk at the time.
Officers have seized the vehicle and are now searching for Ajay as they investigate whether reckless driving or alcohol led to this scary incident.