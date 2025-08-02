Noida cops bust call center scam preying on Americans
Noida Police have arrested 18 people for running a call center scam that targeted Americans.
The group allegedly bought US citizens' personal data and sent them emails with malware to slow down their laptops.
When victims called the fake tech support number shown on their screens, scammers pretended to be from big companies, took remote access of the computers, and charged $250-$300 for bogus help—claiming bank details were at risk.
Recruits found job through Telegram, social media
The operation ran out of a rented flat in Sector 65 for about two months, with frequent moves to dodge police.
Most recruits found the job through Telegram or social media, earning ₹25,000-₹40,000 per month.
Police made arrests after a tip-off and seized laptops and headphones used in the scam.
A case has been filed under cheating and impersonation laws, and investigations are ongoing to find more victims and understand how far this racket reached.