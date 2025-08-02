Noida cops bust call center scam preying on Americans

Recruits found job through Telegram, social media

The operation ran out of a rented flat in Sector 65 for about two months, with frequent moves to dodge police.

Most recruits found the job through Telegram or social media, earning ₹25,000-₹40,000 per month.

Police made arrests after a tip-off and seized laptops and headphones used in the scam.

A case has been filed under cheating and impersonation laws, and investigations are ongoing to find more victims and understand how far this racket reached.