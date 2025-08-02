Malegaon trial: Key witness turns hostile, says was tortured India Aug 02, 2025

In the ongoing Malegaon 2008 blast trial, Milind Joshirao—a trustee of Abhinav Bharat and a key witness—has turned hostile in court.

He now claims that Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officers detained and tortured him back in 2008, pressuring him to falsely name UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and top RSS leaders as part of the conspiracy behind the blast.

Joshirao also denied attending a crucial meeting where Abhinav Bharat was allegedly formed.