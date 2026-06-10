Fifteen children trafficked from Bihar rescued at Ongole, 12 arrested
India
15 children being trafficked from Bihar for factory work were rescued at Ongole railway station on Tuesday, thanks to a big operation by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF).
12 suspected traffickers were arrested during the rescue.
Children housed at social welfare hostel
NGOs like HELP, SARDS, AVA, and SFIRD teamed up with police to pull off the rescue.
B.V. Sagar from HELP Foundation said it all came down to coordination between child welfare teams and law enforcement.
The kids are now safe at a social welfare hostel while authorities work to contact their families and make sure they get home soon.