Fight on IndiGo flight: Roshan Martin allegedly assaulted Yusuf
Things got tense on an IndiGo flight from Abu Dhabi to Kochi when a fight broke out between two passengers, Roshan Martin and Yusuf.
Martin allegedly punched Yusuf and even tried to choke him with a belt, leaving Yusuf with broken glasses and an injury near his right eye.
Martin arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
Once the plane touched down in Kochi, police arrested Martin based on Yusuf's complaint.
He is now facing charges for causing hurt and using dangerous means under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The investigation is ongoing, and more action will depend on what Yusuf shares next.