Final day DUSU campaigning at Delhi University ends in clashes
India
Things got heated at Delhi University on Wednesday as student groups clashed during the final day of campaigning for the DUSU elections.
Arguments outside the law faculty quickly turned physical, with videos showing students shoving each other.
Police had to intervene with a flag march to calm things down.
Delhi University teacher reportedly attacked
Amid all this chaos, a university teacher was reportedly attacked, raising concerns about campus safety.
Clips of the violence were posted on social media.
With voting set for September 18 and counting on September 19, a flag march was carried out across campus to help keep things peaceful.