Finance Commission tweaks tax-sharing formula: Southern states gain, Hindi-belt loses

Southern states get ₹18,330cr more

Southern states are set to receive an extra ₹18,330 crore under the new formula.

For example: Karnataka's share jumps from 3.64% to 4.13%, and Kerala's goes from 1.92% to 2.38%.

On the flip side, the Hindi heartland loses about ₹17,338 crore overall; Madhya Pradesh alone drops from 7.85% to 7.35%.

The government has accepted these changes—so expect more funds flowing south soon!