Finance influencer V Harish died by suicide, accused Jason Samuel
V Harish, a 27-year-old finance influencer, died by suicide near Chennai on Tuesday.
Before his death, he recorded a video accusing Jason Samuel, CEO of Zemuria Inc. of harassment, including cyberbullying and threatening him with legal action over income tax.
Harish's father alleged that Samuel demanded ₹3 crore and used political connections to pressure him.
Police investigate complaint, Jason Samuel denies
Harish's father has filed a police complaint, saying the harassment damaged his son's reputation and mental health.
Police are investigating these claims and looking into a series of social media posts, videos and threats, plus the suspension of Harish's accounts on Meta platforms.
Meanwhile, Samuel has denied any wrongdoing. He shared condolences online but insisted his criticism was only about Harish's professional qualifications, questioning whether he was certified to give financial advice.