Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visits France to deepen economic ties
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is in France for four days, aiming to strengthen economic connections between the two countries.
She is co-chairing the India-France Economic and Financial Dialogue with Roland Lescure, where they will discuss ways to ramp up trade, investment, tech collaboration, clean energy projects, and financial partnerships.
Sitharaman meets CEOs to pitch India
Sitharaman will meet top global CEOs to pitch India's growth story and investment opportunities.
She will join a panel at a major European forum focused on middle-class growth and visit key sites like ITER (a big nuclear fusion project) and Campus Cyber (a hub for cybersecurity innovation).
She will also talk about clean energy partnerships with local leaders and wrap up her trip by connecting with the Indian community in France, highlighting both economic goals and cultural ties.