Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visits France to deepen economic ties

Sitharaman meets CEOs to pitch India

Sitharaman will meet top global CEOs to pitch India's growth story and investment opportunities.

She will join a panel at a major European forum focused on middle-class growth and visit key sites like ITER (a big nuclear fusion project) and Campus Cyber (a hub for cybersecurity innovation).

She will also talk about clean energy partnerships with local leaders and wrap up her trip by connecting with the Indian community in France, highlighting both economic goals and cultural ties.