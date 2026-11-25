Finance Ministry curbs Kartavya Bhavan-1 media access before Union Budget
Getting into Kartavya Bhavan-1 just got tougher for journalists.
Starting November 30, the Finance Ministry is limiting media entry as it gears up for the Union Budget on February 1, 2027.
Now, reporters need special approval to get inside. The goal? To keep budget details under wraps during this high-stakes planning period.
Budget amid growth and global headwinds
This upcoming budget comes at a tricky time. India's economy is showing strength (7.8% growth in the first quarter of FY27), but global issues like supply chain disruptions and slowdowns are making things complicated.
Expect the budget to focus on economic reforms, more jobs, and boosting spending at home, all while keeping plans super confidential until showtime.