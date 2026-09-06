Finance Ministry reveals 5.72cr Jan Dhan accounts 0-balance, 15.36cr inactive
India
Turns out, over 5.72 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts in India don't have a single rupee in them right now.
The Finance Ministry shared this after an RTI query, also revealing that over 15.36 crore accounts are inactive.
Women hold majority of Jan Dhan
Uttar Pradesh leads with 10.51 crore Jan Dhan accounts, followed by Bihar's 7.01 crore.
Of all account holders nationwide, women (including transgender individuals) actually own the majority, 32.89 crore compared to men's 26.14 crore.
As of 12 August 2026, there are more than 59 crore Jan Dhan accounts across India with total deposits of more than ₹3.15 lakh crore, but clearly, a big chunk isn't being used much.