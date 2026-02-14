Finland's PM to attend AI Impact Summit in India

Orpo is bringing a group of 22 Finnish companies—think Nokia and KONE. He'll give Finland 's address, check out innovation pavilions, and join Sitra-NASSCOM events. Modi is expected to lead the formal opening ceremony on February 19, and the summit features a CEO roundtable plus over 700 sessions on AI safety and governance.

AI summit to boost EU-India ties

The summit has been described as one of the world's most significant AI events, pulling in top leaders from across the globe to focus on how AI can help people and the planet.

Orpo's visit also takes place after the recent EU-India Free Trade Agreement—so it could create opportunities for cooperation in digital and technology sectors.