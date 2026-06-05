FIR against 'Khan Sir' after vandalism at his coaching center 

Faisal Khan, popularly known as "Khan Sir," and two of his security guards have been named in a First Information Report (FIR) after a firing incident at the Khan Global Studies Institute in Patna . The incident took place on June 2 when a group of 15-20 people allegedly vandalized the institute and pelted stones at its premises. The two guards were earlier detained by Bihar Police after a purported video circulated on social media showing them firing shots.

Investigation progress Guards fired on Khan's orders: Police During interrogation, they reportedly told cops that they opened fire on the instructions of Khan Sir. The guards, who were hired through a Noida-based security agency, told police they fired two rounds each from their licensed .315-bore rifles on Khan's orders. They claimed that the shooting was ordered following a physical assault outside the coaching center. They also confirmed that Khan was present during the incident. The weapons used in the firing have been seized by police for forensic examination.

Ongoing probe Khan to be questioned as part of investigation Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Kartikeya Sharma confirmed that Khan has been named in the FIR and will be questioned as part of the ongoing investigation. However, he did not specify the exact charges against him. After the vandalism incident, Khan had alleged that people from a rival coaching institute were behind the attack but later said only a police investigation could establish facts.

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