FIR against Mahesh Mudiraj, BRS PRO, over alleged assault
India
Mahesh Mudiraj, who works as a public relations officer for BRS Working President KT Rama Rao, is in the spotlight after police filed a first information report, or FIR, against him.
He's accused of blocking and assaulting officers at a checkpoint during the Assembly sessions, a move that's stirred up even more tension at Saifabad Police Station.
Case registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
Police say they intercepted a convoy of BRS leaders to keep things under control when Mudiraj allegedly confronted them, used harsh language, and tried to interfere with their work.
The case was registered under sections 132 and 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, highlighting just how tricky things can get between politicians and law enforcement during high-pressure times.