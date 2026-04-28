FIR filed against 14 students after Hansraj College festival clash

Hansraj College suspends 30 students

In response to the incident, Hansraj suspended 30 students for violence and online defamation between April 20-25.

While Principal Rama Sharma said she is open to reviewing two show-cause notices if requested, there is no reconsideration for those named in the FIR.

Student Union President Abhijit Singh criticized these actions as targeting politically active students, a claim denied by college officials, who say discipline is key for a safe campus vibe.