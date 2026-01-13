Next Article
Fire at Jharsuguda railway station causes chaos, but everyone safe
A sudden fire broke out at Odisha's busy Jharsuguda railway station on Tuesday morning, with preliminary reports suggesting it may have been caused by a short circuit in an air-conditioning unit.
The area quickly filled with smoke, leading to some tense moments and a fast response from emergency teams.
Quick action kept people safe
Firefighters and railway staff jumped into action, evacuating passengers from the platforms right away.
Police teams were also called in to keep things under control and make sure everyone stayed safe.
Train services hit, but no injuries reported
The fire damaged parts of the station—including ticket counters and rail lines—which meant trains and power had to be paused for a while.
Thankfully, despite all the disruption at this major junction, no one was hurt.