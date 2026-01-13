Next Article
Kashmir finally gets a break from the dry spell
India
Starting January 16, a weak western disturbance is expected to bring a chance of light to moderate snowfall to Kashmir's higher areas, with a stronger system following on January 19.
While the mountains might see fresh snowfall, the plains are likely to stay mostly dry for now.
Why does this matter?
The lack of rain and snow has made Srinagar's air quality pretty rough—AQI even hit 500 recently.
Plus, temperatures have dropped sharply at night, making things extra chilly across the valley.
What's up with winter this year?
Usually, Chilla-i-Kalan means heavy snow in Kashmir, but this time the plains haven't seen any yet.
The forecast says it'll stay mostly dry and cloudy until at least January 21.