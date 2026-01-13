Next Article
Makar Sankranti: Banks to remain shut in 4 states tomorrow
India
Heads up: While banks are open today, they'll be closed tomorrow (Jan 14) in Gujarat, Odisha, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh for Makar Sankranti.
More closures follow on Jan 15 in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana for regional festivals like Pongal.
Tamil Nadu even gets extra holidays on Jan 16-17.
Don't worry—online banking still works
Even if your local branch is closed, you can still use ATMs, UPI apps, and internet banking without any hiccups.
Just a tip: check the RBI's holiday list and plan ahead so you don't get stuck waiting for cheque clearances or branch services—especially with Republic Day (Jan 26) bringing a nationwide bank holiday soon.