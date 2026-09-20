Fire at Katra helipad terminal in Jammu and Kashmir
India
Early Sunday morning, a fire broke out at the Katra helipad terminal in Jammu and Kashmir, a spot many pilgrims use on their way to the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine.
The blaze started around 3:15am apparently due to a short circuit, but was quickly brought under control within one-half hour by staff and emergency crews.
Terminal closed, no injuries, equipment damaged
Thankfully, no one was hurt since the terminal was closed at the time.
Some computers at the ticket counter and a coffee shop inside took a hit from the fire.
Officials are now checking exactly how much was lost.