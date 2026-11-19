Fire at Punam Building in Lalbaug Mumbai, no injuries reported
A fire broke out on the top floor of the Punam Building in Mumbai's Lalbaug area on Thursday morning, November 19, but thankfully, no injuries had been reported at the time of filing.
The Mumbai Fire Brigade got the call at 10:16am and classified it as a Level-I fire at around 10:50am and launched firefighting operations.
Firefighters classify blaze level I
Firefighters classified it as a level one fire.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said no injuries had been reported at the time of filing.