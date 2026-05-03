Fire at Vivek Vihar building kills 9 early Sunday morning

AC explosion suspected DNA tests underway

resident Rohit thinks an air-conditioner explosion may have sparked the fire.

Firefighters rushed in with 12 trucks and rescued about 10 to 15 people, but sadly, some on the top floor couldn't make it out.

The victims are being identified through DNA tests, and residents like Charanjit Singh feel quicker alerts could have saved lives.

This tragedy is raising big questions about safety and emergency plans in city buildings.