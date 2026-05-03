Fire at Vivek Vihar building kills 9 early Sunday morning
India
A tragic fire broke out early Sunday morning in a four-story residential building at Vivek Vihar, Delhi, leaving nine people dead.
The blaze started around 3:15am while most residents were asleep, leading to chaos as people tried to escape.
AC explosion suspected DNA tests underway
resident Rohit thinks an air-conditioner explosion may have sparked the fire.
Firefighters rushed in with 12 trucks and rescued about 10 to 15 people, but sadly, some on the top floor couldn't make it out.
The victims are being identified through DNA tests, and residents like Charanjit Singh feel quicker alerts could have saved lives.
This tragedy is raising big questions about safety and emergency plans in city buildings.