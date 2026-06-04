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Major fire breaks out at Hyderabad shopping complex
The fire broke out in a helmet bazaar

Major fire breaks out at Hyderabad shopping complex

By Chanshimla Varah
Jun 04, 2026
02:10 pm
What's the story

A major fire broke out at a shopping complex on Ameerpet Main Road in Hyderabad, creating panic among the residents of one of the city's busiest commercial areas. The fire started at a helmet bazaar and quickly spread to KSR Fashions, a clothing store near Maithrivanam. Visuals from the scene showed flames and thick smoke billowing from the three-story building as firefighters battled to contain it.

Emergency response

Seven fire engines rushed to spot

Seven fire engines were rushed to the spot in a bid to control the fire. The intensity of the blaze was particularly high due to heavy stock of clothing materials in KSR Fashions, which allowed flames to spread rapidly. "There are no casualties reported so far," a fire official from Hyderabad was quoted by ANI as saying.

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Massive smoke seen on site

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Cause speculation

Traffic disruptions on Ameerpet Main Road

Initial reports suggest that a short circuit may have caused the fire. However, this is yet to be confirmed. The flames spread rapidly around KSR Fashion and the nearby Harsha Mess premises. Thick smoke from the blaze led to traffic disruptions on Ameerpet Main Road, one of Hyderabad's busiest commercial zones filled with hotels, restaurants, computer shops, mobile phone stores and other establishments.

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