Major fire breaks out at Hyderabad shopping complex
What's the story
A major fire broke out at a shopping complex on Ameerpet Main Road in Hyderabad, creating panic among the residents of one of the city's busiest commercial areas. The fire started at a helmet bazaar and quickly spread to KSR Fashions, a clothing store near Maithrivanam. Visuals from the scene showed flames and thick smoke billowing from the three-story building as firefighters battled to contain it.
Emergency response
Seven fire engines rushed to spot
Seven fire engines were rushed to the spot in a bid to control the fire. The intensity of the blaze was particularly high due to heavy stock of clothing materials in KSR Fashions, which allowed flames to spread rapidly. "There are no casualties reported so far," a fire official from Hyderabad was quoted by ANI as saying.
Twitter Post
Massive smoke seen on site
#WATCH | Firefighters work to extinguish a fire which broke out at Helmte Bazaar in Ameerpet, Hyderabad.— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2026
Seven fire engines are at the spot and are working to control the fire. There are no casualties reported so far. https://t.co/cYwikZOAx1 pic.twitter.com/KI5MF5shSE
Cause speculation
Traffic disruptions on Ameerpet Main Road
Initial reports suggest that a short circuit may have caused the fire. However, this is yet to be confirmed. The flames spread rapidly around KSR Fashion and the nearby Harsha Mess premises. Thick smoke from the blaze led to traffic disruptions on Ameerpet Main Road, one of Hyderabad's busiest commercial zones filled with hotels, restaurants, computer shops, mobile phone stores and other establishments.