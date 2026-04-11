Fire near elevator at Goa's Dabolim Airport contained by staff
India
A fire broke out near the elevator at Goa's Dabolim Airport on Saturday morning, but airport staff acted fast and had it under control in just nine minutes.
Thankfully, no one was hurt and flights kept running as usual.
Airports Authority of India confirms operations
People nearby were moved to smoke-free areas while crews cleared the air with smoke extractors.
The Airports Authority of India confirmed everything stayed on schedule (even during special NOTAM hours) thanks to quick teamwork at this unique airport that's run by both the military and civil authorities.