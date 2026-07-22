Firecracker explosion injures 15 during Dindigul electric chariot procession

Those injured, like Karan, 24, Wilson, 35, Mariya Leon Raj, 21, and Arockiyasamy, 55, were mostly from nearby villages and got quick rides to the hospital from friends and locals.

Karan is still recovering from serious burns at a private hospital, while Bharath Krishna, 20, is being treated in Madurai.

Police have started investigating what went wrong, raising fresh questions about how safe big celebrations with fireworks really are.