Firecracker explosion injures 15 during Dindigul electric chariot procession
India
At the St. Antony and Madalai Mary Church festival in Vakkampatti, Dindigul, a sudden firecracker explosion during the electric chariot procession left at least 15 people hurt on Tuesday night.
A stray spark set off a pile of fireworks, causing chaos as people rushed to get away.
Locals rush injured, police probe
Those injured, like Karan, 24, Wilson, 35, Mariya Leon Raj, 21, and Arockiyasamy, 55, were mostly from nearby villages and got quick rides to the hospital from friends and locals.
Karan is still recovering from serious burns at a private hospital, while Bharath Krishna, 20, is being treated in Madurai.
Police have started investigating what went wrong, raising fresh questions about how safe big celebrations with fireworks really are.