Firefighters respond to Basford scrapyard fire with 6 engines, ladder
India
A big fire broke out Wednesday morning at a scrapyard on Radford Road in Basford, Nottingham.
Firefighters rushed over with six engines and an aerial ladder after getting the call at 10:31am.
The smoke was heavy enough that people nearby were told to keep doors and windows shut for safety.
Police close Radford Road to Northgate
Police have closed Radford Road up to Northgate and say these closures could last a while.
The fire service is asking everyone to avoid the area so crews can do their job safely, "it's important our crews have space to work," they shared online.