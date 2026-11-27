Firozabad wedding halted after Agra guests demand hot rotis
A wedding in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, took an unexpected turn when a group of guests from Agra insisted on getting hot rotis as preparations for the garland ceremony were underway.
When the cook said no, things got heated, literally, with an argument that quickly turned into a fight between guests and catering staff, bringing the celebration to a halt.
Police detain 2, bride leaves
Police arrived and took both the cook and another person into custody, which helped calm things down.
Thanks to their intervention, the wedding rituals were able to finish under police supervision, and the bride left for her new home on Thursday.
Two people had been taken into custody in connection with the dispute. Further legal action will be taken based on a probe.