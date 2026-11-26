Firozabad wedding halted after woman constable claims groom is boyfriend
A wedding in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, took a dramatic turn when a woman police constable showed up and claimed the groom, also a police officer, was actually her boyfriend.
The ceremony was stopped just before the couple could complete their saat phere, leaving everyone stunned.
Police mediate, groom's family reimburses bride
Police quickly stepped in and brought both families to the station to talk things through.
In the end, they settled by having the groom's family reimburse the bride's family for wedding expenses.
Identities were not shared after both parties reached a settlement.