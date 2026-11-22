First-ever SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in Delhi issues Indraprastha Communique
The first-ever SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum just wrapped up in Delhi, bringing together voices from 22 countries.
The big takeaway? The new "Indraprastha Communique" urges everyone to treat all cultures with equal respect and suggests cool ideas like joint UNESCO nominations, better heritage protection, and creating a digital repository for manuscripts.
There's also a push to celebrate diversity and use tech in positive ways.
Forum delegates focus on heritage preservation
With 116 delegates attending, the forum focused on building stronger cross-border partnerships, especially around heritage conservation and digital projects.
Sessions dove into topics like preserving traditions and monastic culture.
Pakistan's federal minister Musadik Malik even gave a shoutout to the Mahabharata scroll exhibit, calling it artistically impressive.
India hopes this dialogue becomes a regular event every two years to keep the momentum going.